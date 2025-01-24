A South Korean court on Friday denied prosecutors’ request to extend impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest.

Mr. Yeol is under criminal investigation for his brief declaration of martial law on December 3.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested prosecutors to charge Yoon with mutiny and abuse of power.

Yoon, who was impeached and suspended from office on December 14, has been detained since last week while authorities investigate his contentious attempt to establish martial law, which was immediately overturned by parliament.

Yoon’s custody was slated to expire on January 28, and prosecutors intended to seek a 10-day extension to file formal charges. However, the Seoul Central District Court denied their motion.

Neither the prosecutor’s office nor the court issued immediate remarks on the ruling.