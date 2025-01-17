The Republic of South Korea has donated mechanised farming equipment valued at over $500,000 to the Bayelsa State government.

The equipment was presented to Governor Douye Diri by the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Rear Admiral Kim Pankyu (retired), at the School-to-Land Farm complex in Yenagoa.

The Bayelsa State Government’s partnership with South Korea has reached new heights as mechanised equipment donated by the Asian country was handed over to Governor Douye Diri in state capital.

The equipment includes four tractors, two rice transplanting machines, one rice seeding machine, 10,000 rice seed beds, and four 10-tonne per day rice mills.

Governor Diri says the gesture would boost the state’s effort to enhance food security and economic growth.

He also directs the procurement of more equipment by the commissioner for agriculture.

The Governor and his entourage assessed some of the equipment on the grounds prior to the international expatriates’ rice planting demonstration.

Governor Diri supports the creation of a manufacturing factory in the state to create jobs and encourage economic development.