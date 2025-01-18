Sokoto state judicial commission of enquiry has concluded its public hearing to investigate and seek clarification on certain grey areas into the immediate past administration of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal fourteen months after it commenced the public hearing.

Chairman of the Commission Justice Muazu Abdulkadir Pindiga said the commission was not meant to compel or arrest anyone but to only investigate the process and how government properties were managed.

The commission began public hearings in November 2023, and Aminu Tambuwal was scheduled to testify on certain memos presented to the commission by individuals and groups, but he did not appear before the commission, despite being represented by legal counsel throughout the proceedings.

The commission gave all witnesses before it fourteen days after this closure of public hearing to file writing addresses if need be for further consideration.