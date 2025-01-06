Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has assured Lagosians that significant growth is on the horizons for the State.

He added that the growth will extend to all parts of the State.

The Governor who was guest at the New World class facilities of the TVC News at the Eko Atlantic City said the new facility is a testament to the resilience and innovativion of the management of the top broadcast Firm.

The governor also adds that 2025 will be a year of unprecedented development in Lagos promised that urban regenration will continue to be a focus of the State.

Advertisement

He also assured Lagos residents that facilities, infrastructure and services will be expanded to ensure that life continues to be better.

On the issue of food production, Sanwoolu, said the State is in the process of putting in place the largest food logistics hub in Africa.

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has assured Lagosians that significant growth is on the horizons for the State.

He added that the growth will extend to all parts of the State.

The Governor who was guest at the New World class facilities of the TVC News at the Eko Atlantic City said the new facility is a testament to the resilience and innovativion of the management of the top broadcast Firm.

The governor also adds that 2025 will be a year of unprecedented development in Lagos promised that urban regenration will continue to be a focus of the State.

Advertisement

He also assured Lagos residents that facilities, infrastructure and services will be expanded to ensure that life continues to be better.

On the issue of food production, Sanwoolu, said the State is in the process of putting in place the largest food logistics hub in Africa.

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has assured Lagosians that significant growth is on the horizons for the State.

He added that the growth will extend to all parts of the State.

The Governor who was guest at the New World class facilities of the TVC News at the Eko Atlantic City said the new facility is a testament to the resilience and innovativion of the management of the top broadcast Firm.

The governor also adds that 2025 will be a year of unprecedented development in Lagos promised that urban regenration will continue to be a focus of the State.

Advertisement

He also assured Lagos residents that facilities, infrastructure and services will be expanded to ensure that life continues to be better.

On the issue of food production, Sanwoolu, said the State is in the process of putting in place the largest food logistics hub in Africa.

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has assured Lagosians that significant growth is on the horizons for the State.

He added that the growth will extend to all parts of the State.

The Governor who was guest at the New World class facilities of the TVC News at the Eko Atlantic City said the new facility is a testament to the resilience and innovativion of the management of the top broadcast Firm.

The governor also adds that 2025 will be a year of unprecedented development in Lagos promised that urban regenration will continue to be a focus of the State.

Advertisement

He also assured Lagos residents that facilities, infrastructure and services will be expanded to ensure that life continues to be better.

On the issue of food production, Sanwoolu, said the State is in the process of putting in place the largest food logistics hub in Africa.

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has assured Lagosians that significant growth is on the horizons for the State.

He added that the growth will extend to all parts of the State.

The Governor who was guest at the New World class facilities of the TVC News at the Eko Atlantic City said the new facility is a testament to the resilience and innovativion of the management of the top broadcast Firm.

The governor also adds that 2025 will be a year of unprecedented development in Lagos promised that urban regenration will continue to be a focus of the State.

Advertisement

He also assured Lagos residents that facilities, infrastructure and services will be expanded to ensure that life continues to be better.

On the issue of food production, Sanwoolu, said the State is in the process of putting in place the largest food logistics hub in Africa.

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has assured Lagosians that significant growth is on the horizons for the State.

He added that the growth will extend to all parts of the State.

The Governor who was guest at the New World class facilities of the TVC News at the Eko Atlantic City said the new facility is a testament to the resilience and innovativion of the management of the top broadcast Firm.

The governor also adds that 2025 will be a year of unprecedented development in Lagos promised that urban regenration will continue to be a focus of the State.

Advertisement

He also assured Lagos residents that facilities, infrastructure and services will be expanded to ensure that life continues to be better.

On the issue of food production, Sanwoolu, said the State is in the process of putting in place the largest food logistics hub in Africa.

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has assured Lagosians that significant growth is on the horizons for the State.

He added that the growth will extend to all parts of the State.

The Governor who was guest at the New World class facilities of the TVC News at the Eko Atlantic City said the new facility is a testament to the resilience and innovativion of the management of the top broadcast Firm.

The governor also adds that 2025 will be a year of unprecedented development in Lagos promised that urban regenration will continue to be a focus of the State.

Advertisement

He also assured Lagos residents that facilities, infrastructure and services will be expanded to ensure that life continues to be better.

On the issue of food production, Sanwoolu, said the State is in the process of putting in place the largest food logistics hub in Africa.

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has assured Lagosians that significant growth is on the horizons for the State.

He added that the growth will extend to all parts of the State.

The Governor who was guest at the New World class facilities of the TVC News at the Eko Atlantic City said the new facility is a testament to the resilience and innovativion of the management of the top broadcast Firm.

The governor also adds that 2025 will be a year of unprecedented development in Lagos promised that urban regenration will continue to be a focus of the State.

Advertisement

He also assured Lagos residents that facilities, infrastructure and services will be expanded to ensure that life continues to be better.

On the issue of food production, Sanwoolu, said the State is in the process of putting in place the largest food logistics hub in Africa.