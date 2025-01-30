Shakkato Filling Station in Dutse, Jigawa State has been engulfed in fire, sending shockwaves throughout the community.

According to eyewitnesses, the inferno erupted at about 7:32pm along Kiyawa road, beside MBU motors.

The fire started when a tanker was offloading fuel at the reservoir, and someone nearby was making a phone call.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with some youths attempting to scoop fuel from the wreckage. However, the timely intervention of police and security personnel brought the situation under control within the hour.

The state and federal fire services in Jigawa State played a crucial role in containing the blaze.

No casualties have been reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire outbreak is currently underway.