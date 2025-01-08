Saudi Arabia is witnessing record torrential rains and devastating floods, which have rushed through streets and neighborhoods in various cities around the kingdom, and the meteorological depression is predicted to last for days.

The National Center for Meteorology on Tuesday issued warning alerts at various levels across the country, including a high red alert in the holy towns of Mecca and Medina in western Saudi Arabia, as well as locations in the eastern region.

Advertisement

The capital, Riyadh, in central Saudi Arabia, and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were notified by a lower orange severity rating, but officials urged citizens to stay attentive in the face of expected rainfall.

The kingdom’s rescue authorities including the Red Crescent Authority heightened their readiness in response to the heavy rain warnings.

Advertisement

According to the Saudi Press Agency the Red Crescent confirmed full operational readiness for its rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted ambulance service and rapid interventions.

The Saudi authorities also warned citizens to remain cautious and follow safety guidance especially in the areas that were warned by the high level alerts.

The Civil Defense service urged people to stay away from valleys lowland areas and areas where rainfall waters could gather.

Water levels rose, sweeping cars off roads as well as buildings being submerged due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, according to videos shared online.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is witnessing record torrential rains and devastating floods, which have rushed through streets and neighborhoods in various cities around the kingdom, and the meteorological depression is predicted to last for days.

The National Center for Meteorology on Tuesday issued warning alerts at various levels across the country, including a high red alert in the holy towns of Mecca and Medina in western Saudi Arabia, as well as locations in the eastern region.

Advertisement

The capital, Riyadh, in central Saudi Arabia, and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were notified by a lower orange severity rating, but officials urged citizens to stay attentive in the face of expected rainfall.

The kingdom’s rescue authorities including the Red Crescent Authority heightened their readiness in response to the heavy rain warnings.

Advertisement

According to the Saudi Press Agency the Red Crescent confirmed full operational readiness for its rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted ambulance service and rapid interventions.

The Saudi authorities also warned citizens to remain cautious and follow safety guidance especially in the areas that were warned by the high level alerts.

The Civil Defense service urged people to stay away from valleys lowland areas and areas where rainfall waters could gather.

Water levels rose, sweeping cars off roads as well as buildings being submerged due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, according to videos shared online.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is witnessing record torrential rains and devastating floods, which have rushed through streets and neighborhoods in various cities around the kingdom, and the meteorological depression is predicted to last for days.

The National Center for Meteorology on Tuesday issued warning alerts at various levels across the country, including a high red alert in the holy towns of Mecca and Medina in western Saudi Arabia, as well as locations in the eastern region.

Advertisement

The capital, Riyadh, in central Saudi Arabia, and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were notified by a lower orange severity rating, but officials urged citizens to stay attentive in the face of expected rainfall.

The kingdom’s rescue authorities including the Red Crescent Authority heightened their readiness in response to the heavy rain warnings.

Advertisement

According to the Saudi Press Agency the Red Crescent confirmed full operational readiness for its rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted ambulance service and rapid interventions.

The Saudi authorities also warned citizens to remain cautious and follow safety guidance especially in the areas that were warned by the high level alerts.

The Civil Defense service urged people to stay away from valleys lowland areas and areas where rainfall waters could gather.

Water levels rose, sweeping cars off roads as well as buildings being submerged due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, according to videos shared online.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is witnessing record torrential rains and devastating floods, which have rushed through streets and neighborhoods in various cities around the kingdom, and the meteorological depression is predicted to last for days.

The National Center for Meteorology on Tuesday issued warning alerts at various levels across the country, including a high red alert in the holy towns of Mecca and Medina in western Saudi Arabia, as well as locations in the eastern region.

Advertisement

The capital, Riyadh, in central Saudi Arabia, and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were notified by a lower orange severity rating, but officials urged citizens to stay attentive in the face of expected rainfall.

The kingdom’s rescue authorities including the Red Crescent Authority heightened their readiness in response to the heavy rain warnings.

Advertisement

According to the Saudi Press Agency the Red Crescent confirmed full operational readiness for its rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted ambulance service and rapid interventions.

The Saudi authorities also warned citizens to remain cautious and follow safety guidance especially in the areas that were warned by the high level alerts.

The Civil Defense service urged people to stay away from valleys lowland areas and areas where rainfall waters could gather.

Water levels rose, sweeping cars off roads as well as buildings being submerged due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, according to videos shared online.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is witnessing record torrential rains and devastating floods, which have rushed through streets and neighborhoods in various cities around the kingdom, and the meteorological depression is predicted to last for days.

The National Center for Meteorology on Tuesday issued warning alerts at various levels across the country, including a high red alert in the holy towns of Mecca and Medina in western Saudi Arabia, as well as locations in the eastern region.

Advertisement

The capital, Riyadh, in central Saudi Arabia, and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were notified by a lower orange severity rating, but officials urged citizens to stay attentive in the face of expected rainfall.

The kingdom’s rescue authorities including the Red Crescent Authority heightened their readiness in response to the heavy rain warnings.

Advertisement

According to the Saudi Press Agency the Red Crescent confirmed full operational readiness for its rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted ambulance service and rapid interventions.

The Saudi authorities also warned citizens to remain cautious and follow safety guidance especially in the areas that were warned by the high level alerts.

The Civil Defense service urged people to stay away from valleys lowland areas and areas where rainfall waters could gather.

Water levels rose, sweeping cars off roads as well as buildings being submerged due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, according to videos shared online.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is witnessing record torrential rains and devastating floods, which have rushed through streets and neighborhoods in various cities around the kingdom, and the meteorological depression is predicted to last for days.

The National Center for Meteorology on Tuesday issued warning alerts at various levels across the country, including a high red alert in the holy towns of Mecca and Medina in western Saudi Arabia, as well as locations in the eastern region.

Advertisement

The capital, Riyadh, in central Saudi Arabia, and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were notified by a lower orange severity rating, but officials urged citizens to stay attentive in the face of expected rainfall.

The kingdom’s rescue authorities including the Red Crescent Authority heightened their readiness in response to the heavy rain warnings.

Advertisement

According to the Saudi Press Agency the Red Crescent confirmed full operational readiness for its rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted ambulance service and rapid interventions.

The Saudi authorities also warned citizens to remain cautious and follow safety guidance especially in the areas that were warned by the high level alerts.

The Civil Defense service urged people to stay away from valleys lowland areas and areas where rainfall waters could gather.

Water levels rose, sweeping cars off roads as well as buildings being submerged due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, according to videos shared online.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is witnessing record torrential rains and devastating floods, which have rushed through streets and neighborhoods in various cities around the kingdom, and the meteorological depression is predicted to last for days.

The National Center for Meteorology on Tuesday issued warning alerts at various levels across the country, including a high red alert in the holy towns of Mecca and Medina in western Saudi Arabia, as well as locations in the eastern region.

Advertisement

The capital, Riyadh, in central Saudi Arabia, and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were notified by a lower orange severity rating, but officials urged citizens to stay attentive in the face of expected rainfall.

The kingdom’s rescue authorities including the Red Crescent Authority heightened their readiness in response to the heavy rain warnings.

Advertisement

According to the Saudi Press Agency the Red Crescent confirmed full operational readiness for its rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted ambulance service and rapid interventions.

The Saudi authorities also warned citizens to remain cautious and follow safety guidance especially in the areas that were warned by the high level alerts.

The Civil Defense service urged people to stay away from valleys lowland areas and areas where rainfall waters could gather.

Water levels rose, sweeping cars off roads as well as buildings being submerged due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, according to videos shared online.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is witnessing record torrential rains and devastating floods, which have rushed through streets and neighborhoods in various cities around the kingdom, and the meteorological depression is predicted to last for days.

The National Center for Meteorology on Tuesday issued warning alerts at various levels across the country, including a high red alert in the holy towns of Mecca and Medina in western Saudi Arabia, as well as locations in the eastern region.

Advertisement

The capital, Riyadh, in central Saudi Arabia, and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were notified by a lower orange severity rating, but officials urged citizens to stay attentive in the face of expected rainfall.

The kingdom’s rescue authorities including the Red Crescent Authority heightened their readiness in response to the heavy rain warnings.

Advertisement

According to the Saudi Press Agency the Red Crescent confirmed full operational readiness for its rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted ambulance service and rapid interventions.

The Saudi authorities also warned citizens to remain cautious and follow safety guidance especially in the areas that were warned by the high level alerts.

The Civil Defense service urged people to stay away from valleys lowland areas and areas where rainfall waters could gather.

Water levels rose, sweeping cars off roads as well as buildings being submerged due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, according to videos shared online.