The National Directorate of Employment has taken another step in its fight against unemployment through the ground-breaking of lockup stalls under the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative, which will serve as Centre for products distribution in the southwest region.

The Renewed Hope Mass Employment Creation Initiative, launched last year by the National Directorate of Employment, aims to tackle unemployment in Nigeria through vocational, agricultural, and entrepreneurial skills training.

With over 30 skill sets on offer, the program also provides transient job opportunities in the public works sector.

This initiative ensures inclusivity by selecting a minimum of ten participants from every electoral ward across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

At the ground-breaking ceremony of lockup stalls for the southwest region, NDE Director General, Silas Ali reiterated the agency’s commitment to empowering participants.

He assured that deserving trainees would receive start-up capital, equipment, and working tools upon completion of their programmes as they would also be linked to credit-granting institutions for access to loans to scale their businesses.

Performing the ground-breaking ceremony, former Governor Adebisi Akande lauded the initiative, noting that it would curb rural-urban migration and provide rural communities with visible federal government presence.

The lockup shops in Ila Orangun when completed will serve as business hubs for trained beneficiaries, helping them transition from training to entrepreneurship while contributing to economic growth in the region.