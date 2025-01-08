Survivors of an IED explosion at an Islamiya School in Kuchibuyi village in the Byazhin Area of Abuja are in stable condition.

But residents are still in fear over the unfortunate incident that shattered the peace of the ethnic Gbagyi community.

Bloodstains, scattered clothing, and shrapnel from the IED explosion at this Islamiya School that killed two students and wounded two other people.

It’s one incident that has shattered the peace of residents in Kuchibuyi, an ethnic Gbagyi village, in Abuja.

Faith Tutu was among the first set of people that got to the scene of the explosion.

Residents and the community leaders are still in shock.

The police said the IED was brought to the village by three people who came from Katsina State, three days before the incident.

What is unclear is if the suspects were students of the Islamiya School.

One of the survivors is now in stable condition at this hospital.

The bomb blast has made the community rethink security.

But there are still questions begging for answers.