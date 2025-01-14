Nigeria’s House of Representatives has asked the government at the centre to sustain its support for the nation’s Armed Forces through adequate funding.

It also commends the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their giant strides in the fight against insecurity

The House appreciates their exemplary conduct during peacekeeping and humanitarian missions across the globe.

The resolutions are on the strength of a motion of urgent public importance from Lagos member, Babajimi Benson.

The motion wants scholarships and free medicals for the children of fallen heroes and servicing men and women of the nation’s Armed Forces.

It also wants priority attention given to military officials in bus and train service to appreciate their sacrifices for the country’s peace and unity.

