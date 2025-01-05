Nigerians have been advised to continue to support the policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in order to reposition the country, stabilise the economy and make live more abundance for the people.

The Senator representing Ogun West and other notable politicians in the State made this known at a programme organised at Ilaro.

As President Tinubu continues to seek collaboration with stakeholders within and outside the country on how to transform Nigeria and achieve development, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on appropriation, Solomon Adeola has appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the President’s renewed hope agenda.

The Senator who is representing the people of Ogun West district at the national Assembly says his people have enjoyed many projects of the federal government under the current administration and he would still facilitate more for the development of the area.

Advertisement

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako on his part says President Tinubu has done a lot in the area of universal health coverage and has a better plan for the welfare of the people in 2025.

Other politicians at the programme organized by Senator Solomon Adeola highlighted different plans of the President aimed at transforming the economy and facilitate development in the country.

The event was attended by residents from different parts of the State, traditional rulers among others.

Advertisement

Nigerians have been advised to continue to support the policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in order to reposition the country, stabilise the economy and make live more abundance for the people.

The Senator representing Ogun West and other notable politicians in the State made this known at a programme organised at Ilaro.

As President Tinubu continues to seek collaboration with stakeholders within and outside the country on how to transform Nigeria and achieve development, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on appropriation, Solomon Adeola has appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the President’s renewed hope agenda.

The Senator who is representing the people of Ogun West district at the national Assembly says his people have enjoyed many projects of the federal government under the current administration and he would still facilitate more for the development of the area.

Advertisement

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako on his part says President Tinubu has done a lot in the area of universal health coverage and has a better plan for the welfare of the people in 2025.

Other politicians at the programme organized by Senator Solomon Adeola highlighted different plans of the President aimed at transforming the economy and facilitate development in the country.

The event was attended by residents from different parts of the State, traditional rulers among others.

Advertisement

Nigerians have been advised to continue to support the policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in order to reposition the country, stabilise the economy and make live more abundance for the people.

The Senator representing Ogun West and other notable politicians in the State made this known at a programme organised at Ilaro.

As President Tinubu continues to seek collaboration with stakeholders within and outside the country on how to transform Nigeria and achieve development, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on appropriation, Solomon Adeola has appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the President’s renewed hope agenda.

The Senator who is representing the people of Ogun West district at the national Assembly says his people have enjoyed many projects of the federal government under the current administration and he would still facilitate more for the development of the area.

Advertisement

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako on his part says President Tinubu has done a lot in the area of universal health coverage and has a better plan for the welfare of the people in 2025.

Other politicians at the programme organized by Senator Solomon Adeola highlighted different plans of the President aimed at transforming the economy and facilitate development in the country.

The event was attended by residents from different parts of the State, traditional rulers among others.

Advertisement

Nigerians have been advised to continue to support the policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in order to reposition the country, stabilise the economy and make live more abundance for the people.

The Senator representing Ogun West and other notable politicians in the State made this known at a programme organised at Ilaro.

As President Tinubu continues to seek collaboration with stakeholders within and outside the country on how to transform Nigeria and achieve development, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on appropriation, Solomon Adeola has appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the President’s renewed hope agenda.

The Senator who is representing the people of Ogun West district at the national Assembly says his people have enjoyed many projects of the federal government under the current administration and he would still facilitate more for the development of the area.

Advertisement

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako on his part says President Tinubu has done a lot in the area of universal health coverage and has a better plan for the welfare of the people in 2025.

Other politicians at the programme organized by Senator Solomon Adeola highlighted different plans of the President aimed at transforming the economy and facilitate development in the country.

The event was attended by residents from different parts of the State, traditional rulers among others.

Advertisement

Nigerians have been advised to continue to support the policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in order to reposition the country, stabilise the economy and make live more abundance for the people.

The Senator representing Ogun West and other notable politicians in the State made this known at a programme organised at Ilaro.

As President Tinubu continues to seek collaboration with stakeholders within and outside the country on how to transform Nigeria and achieve development, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on appropriation, Solomon Adeola has appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the President’s renewed hope agenda.

The Senator who is representing the people of Ogun West district at the national Assembly says his people have enjoyed many projects of the federal government under the current administration and he would still facilitate more for the development of the area.

Advertisement

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako on his part says President Tinubu has done a lot in the area of universal health coverage and has a better plan for the welfare of the people in 2025.

Other politicians at the programme organized by Senator Solomon Adeola highlighted different plans of the President aimed at transforming the economy and facilitate development in the country.

The event was attended by residents from different parts of the State, traditional rulers among others.

Advertisement

Nigerians have been advised to continue to support the policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in order to reposition the country, stabilise the economy and make live more abundance for the people.

The Senator representing Ogun West and other notable politicians in the State made this known at a programme organised at Ilaro.

As President Tinubu continues to seek collaboration with stakeholders within and outside the country on how to transform Nigeria and achieve development, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on appropriation, Solomon Adeola has appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the President’s renewed hope agenda.

The Senator who is representing the people of Ogun West district at the national Assembly says his people have enjoyed many projects of the federal government under the current administration and he would still facilitate more for the development of the area.

Advertisement

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako on his part says President Tinubu has done a lot in the area of universal health coverage and has a better plan for the welfare of the people in 2025.

Other politicians at the programme organized by Senator Solomon Adeola highlighted different plans of the President aimed at transforming the economy and facilitate development in the country.

The event was attended by residents from different parts of the State, traditional rulers among others.

Advertisement

Nigerians have been advised to continue to support the policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in order to reposition the country, stabilise the economy and make live more abundance for the people.

The Senator representing Ogun West and other notable politicians in the State made this known at a programme organised at Ilaro.

As President Tinubu continues to seek collaboration with stakeholders within and outside the country on how to transform Nigeria and achieve development, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on appropriation, Solomon Adeola has appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the President’s renewed hope agenda.

The Senator who is representing the people of Ogun West district at the national Assembly says his people have enjoyed many projects of the federal government under the current administration and he would still facilitate more for the development of the area.

Advertisement

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako on his part says President Tinubu has done a lot in the area of universal health coverage and has a better plan for the welfare of the people in 2025.

Other politicians at the programme organized by Senator Solomon Adeola highlighted different plans of the President aimed at transforming the economy and facilitate development in the country.

The event was attended by residents from different parts of the State, traditional rulers among others.

Advertisement

Nigerians have been advised to continue to support the policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in order to reposition the country, stabilise the economy and make live more abundance for the people.

The Senator representing Ogun West and other notable politicians in the State made this known at a programme organised at Ilaro.

As President Tinubu continues to seek collaboration with stakeholders within and outside the country on how to transform Nigeria and achieve development, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on appropriation, Solomon Adeola has appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the President’s renewed hope agenda.

The Senator who is representing the people of Ogun West district at the national Assembly says his people have enjoyed many projects of the federal government under the current administration and he would still facilitate more for the development of the area.

Advertisement

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako on his part says President Tinubu has done a lot in the area of universal health coverage and has a better plan for the welfare of the people in 2025.

Other politicians at the programme organized by Senator Solomon Adeola highlighted different plans of the President aimed at transforming the economy and facilitate development in the country.

The event was attended by residents from different parts of the State, traditional rulers among others.