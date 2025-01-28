President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria has met with the President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on the sidelines of the African Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Bilateral meeting with the President of the African Development Bank will not be unconnected with efforts by the Tinubu led administration to continue to push Nigeria towards sustainable Economic recovery on the Renewed Hope mantra of his administration.

The two-day Summit hosted by Tanzania, between January 27-28, 2025 was organised under the banner of “Mission 300,” an initiative led by the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank.

The mission aims to provide electricity to 300 million people across sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

President Tinubu is also expected to unveil a strategic action plan to reform the Power sector in Nigeria including opening the sector up to investments and Other initiatives.