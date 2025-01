President Bola Tinubu has commissioned Road Infrastructure projects stretching from the Zone 8 Roundabout through Zango to GYB Junction.

The President who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima was in Lokoja on a one day visit to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Ahmed Usman Ododo administration in Kogi State.

He also inaugurated the road stretching along key landmarks such as the Confluence Stadium, CBN, House of Assemby, and Crusher Junction.