President Bola Tinubu has commended the Finnish government’s assistance in the arrest and custody of Simon Ekpa, stating that Nigeria will not allow acts or remarks that could cause division among citizens.

Ms Sanna Selin, the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, presented President Tinubu with Letters of Credence at State House.

President Tinubu praised the Finnish authorities for their early intervention, which preserved the country’s integrity and minimised an action that threatened peaceful coexistence.

President Tinubu also received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of the European Union, Mr Gautier Mignot, and the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Algeria, Hocine Mezoued.

The President noted that the Ambassador’s priorities, including ICT, agriculture, and education, will directly impact the country’s development.

The Ambassador of Finland extolled the President for his courage in initiating reforms that will benefit the economy and ensure prosperity in the future.

In a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union, President Tinubu noted that the EU remains one of the highest trading partners of Nigeria, urging the envoy to work towards elevating the volume of transactions, and strengthening the ties.