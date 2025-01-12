President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejoiced with Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on his 60th.

President Tinubu commended Mr. Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering dedication and political consistency, beginning from his membership of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011.

The president’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga

The president noted that the Governor’s steadfastness throughout the party’s metamorphosis and final transition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) exemplified his loyalty, dedication, and commitment.

Aiyedatiwa became deputy governor of Ondo State in 2021. By a stroke of fate, he became the acting Governor and was ultimately sworn in as Governor in 2023, succeeding his mentor, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

President Tinubu further recognized the Governor’s unprecedented landslide electoral victory in 2024, which has allowed him to continue raising standards in key areas such as health and education, directly improving the lives of citizens.

He appreciated Governor Aiyedatiwa’s invaluable contributions as a Commissioner representing Ondo State at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

