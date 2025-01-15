Conclave, a film about a gossipy and scheming group of cardinals who gather in Rome to elect a new Pope, leads this year’s Bafta film award nominations with 12 nods.

It is followed closely by Netflix’s Spanish-language musical Emilia Pérez, which tells the story of a Mexican cartel leader who leaves the world of crime to live a new life as a transgender woman.

The frontrunners in the Bafta acting categories include Cynthia Erivo and Demi Moore for lead actress and Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet for lead actor.

But Denzel Washington and Daniel Craig failed to make the shortlist for Gladiator II and Queer respectively.

Hugh Grant’s nomination in the lead actor category for horror film Heretic, and Saoirse Ronan as leading actress for The Outrun, are among some of the surprises.

Jamie Lee Curtis is nominated in the supporting actress category for The Last Showgirl, but the film’s main actress Pamela Anderson, who plays an ageing Las Vegas performer, missed out on a nomination.

The leading films in the Bafta nominations

12 nominations – Conclave

11 – Emilia Pérez

9 – The Brutalist

7 – Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked

6 – A Complete Unknown and Kneecap

5 – Nosferatu and The Substance

Another film tipped for success in the current awards season is Anora, which has seven Bafta nominations including best film.

It follows the whirlwind romance between a New York sex worker and the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch.

Mikey Madison is nominated as leading actress and is also up for the rising star award, which is voted for by the public.

Her co-star Yura Borisov is nominated for best supporting actor, and director Sean Baker has his first Bafta best director nomination.

Half of those nominated in the best director category are first-time nominees and also include The Brutalist’s Brady Corbet, who won the same award at the Golden Globes.

The film, about a Hungarian architect who is hired by a wealthy American after World War Two, has nine nods in total and is also tipped to be a big contender at the Oscars.

The Substance director Coralie Fargeat is another first-time directing nominee and is the only female nominated in the category.

Demi Moore is nominated for best actress for the film, weeks after winning at the Golden Globes – putting her in a strong position for the Oscars.

Conclave’s Edward Berger is also nominated for best director, and thanked the “wonderful crew” who helped the film earn 12 nominations.

He had found “a team of like-minded people who bond together to strive for the unattainable goal – perfection”, he said.