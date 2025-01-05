Police Operatives attached to the Imo State Command have successfully executed a daring rescue operation that led to the safe liberation of 4 kidnapped hostages.

The operation was carried out on Saturday, January 4th 2025, after the operatives received a distress call reporting the abduction of 4 persons in Umuokanne, Ohaji LGA, Imo State.

The police operatives swiftly swung into action, locating the criminal hideout and engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun-duel, during which 2 of the kidnappers were neutralized.

The success of the operation led to the rescue of the 4 victims and the recovery of 1 Ak-47 rifle, 1 Ak-47 magazine and 21 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.

Advertisement

The Force reaffirms its resolute devotion to combatting heinous crimes such as this, and assures members of the public that efforts to rid off criminal elements from our society will continue relentlessly, ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

In another development, on the 3rd of January 2025, Police operatives attached to the Ebonyi State Command arrested 17 suspects in Enohia Itim village, Afikpo LGA for the murder of one Uromchi Okorocha ‘m’, who was accused by local youths of being involved in the killing of several individuals through alleged witchcraft and spiritual means.

The suspects had mobilized and apprehended the deceased, but instead of handing him over to legal authorities and committing to the rule of law, they decided to take laws into their hands, becoming judge, jury and executioner.

The police operatives of the Uwanna Division mobilized tactical teams to the scene on a rescue mission but the angry mob had already killed and burned Mr Okorocha before the arrival of the Police team.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, condemns this act of jungle justice in totality.

Citizens are once again urged to refrain from taking laws into their hands and report any suspected criminal activities to the nearest police division or formation around them for necessary action.

The efforts of the police are constant reaffirmations of the dedication to bring to book perpetrators of heinous acts of crime in our societies.

The IGP once again reiterates the unwavering commitment of the Force to public safety and justice for victims of violent crimes. Citizens are encouraged to engage with security agencies, providing any information that may assist in the ultimate goal of creating a utopian society for all.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force remains ever committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone.