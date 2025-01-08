The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Plateau State Command has promoted about 104 officers to the next ranks.

The 104 officers gained elevation to different cadres following their track records of antecedents having served in various units, formation and division of the Police Command.

17 superintendent of Police (SP) were promoted to the next rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), 10 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) elevated to Superintendent of Police (SP), while 77 assistant superintendent of Police (ASP) promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

While decorating the personnel at the Police Officers mess in Jos, Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Adesina, confirmed the exercise was in line with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun’s driven philosophy of transforming the force for effective service delivery.

He said the IGP is passionate about welfare of men and officers of the force, hence the need to promote officers whom were due for promotion.

He charged the newly promoted officers to continue discharging their unwavering commitment towards ensuring peace and security in Plateau and Nigeria as a whole devoid of any corrupt tendency.

CSP Mathias Tyopev, Commander in charge of Counter terrorism unit, Plateau state police command, who was among the promoted officers promised to be more dedicated to his responsibility towards ensuring that Plateau and Nigeria is safe from crime and criminality.

