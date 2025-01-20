The Nigeria Police Force in line with its commitment at the beginning of the year to adopt a more proactive approach in its efforts to combat crime across the nation, has once again recorded milestone achievements through intelligence-led policing.

On January 18th 2025, Police operatives attached to the Kogi State Command got information of a group of armed bandits holding a strategic meeting for possible attack at a forest in Budon, Kogi State.

Gallant operatives of the Command were mobilized and deployed to the scene. Upon sighting the police operatives, the bandits engaged the police operatives in a fierce gun duel.

Fortunately, the bandits were overpowered, with one bandit neutralised and 4 others arrested.

The operatives also recovered 1 AK-47 rifle, 2 magazines, 30 rounds of live ammunition and 2 motorcycles.

Similarly, on same January 18th 2025, a distress call was received at the Dutsinma Divisional Police Headquarters, Katsina State that some suspected armed bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, were headed to attack Ruwan Doruwa Village, Dutsinma LGA of the State.

Upon receipt of this call, Police operatives in collaboration with other security agencies mobilised, intercepted the armed bandits and engaged them in a fierce gun battle ultimately leading to the neutralization of 7 of the bandits, with the rest of the gang fleeing and abandoning 109 livestock suspected to be rustled animals.

In a significant development, the Nigeria Police Force has escalated its initiatives to combat human trafficking and the operation of illegal baby factories, successfully rescuing more than 207 abducted children from suspected traffickers nationwide.

A significant breakthrough was achieved with the arrest of a syndicate involved in child abduction and trafficking by the Ondo State Police Command, following intelligence regarding a missing child at Okuta Elerin-Nla, Akure.

The operatives apprehended members of the syndicate, identified as Abosede Olanipekun ‘f’, Lukman Isiaka ‘m’, and Sabira Izuorah ‘f’, and rescued 14 children between the ages of 1 week – 7 years old.

The success of these operations is a significant blow against those who serve as threats to our nation’s security, contributing to the overall efforts of the Force to enhance public safety.

The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in the dedication to duty and commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens.

The Force will continue to take a firm stance against criminal activities and ensure that offenders are brought to justice, reaffirming its role as the protector of peace and security of our society.