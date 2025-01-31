The Police has assured of its commitment to put in place e-policing strategies that will help curb vehicle-related crimes and enhance its crime-fighting capabilities.

Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the police is utilising electronic and information communication technology to create an effective policing system.

He mentioned that the Nigeria Police Force recovered 1,519 vehicles in the last year and this month, 52 stolen vehicles were recovered with many others still being investigated for recovery.

ACP Adejobi said to assist Nigerians verify the status of a vehicle, a module that uses USSD functionality is being developed and will be deployed as soon as connectivity with mobile Telecom operators is concluded.