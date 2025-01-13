The Kebbi State Police Command has confimed that suspected Lakurawa terrorists/bandits have killed 3 members of staff of mobile telecommunications company, Airtel.

This was cpontained a press relaase by the police public relations officer, Kebbi State command, CSP Nafiu Abubakar.

He stated that On 10/01/2025 at about 2047hrs, suspected Lakurawa bandits invaded a construction site at Gumki village, Arewa LGA, a community between Nigeria and Niger Republic, where staff of Airtel communication Nigeria Ltd were installing a surveillance mast for the Nigeria Immigration Service.

As a result, four people lost their lives, one indigene and three staff of the Airtel company.

On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello Sani alongside Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Kebbi State Command, CIS Muhammad Bashir swiftly mobilized to the scene, and evacuated the corpses to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

The CP equally reviewed the security architecture of the area, by deploying additional tactical teams and charged them to decisively deal with suspected Lakurawa bandits operating in the area.

CP Bello M Sani also had a meeting with critical stakeholders in the area, where he appealed to them to always assist the Police and other security agencies with relevant and timely information for prompt response, please.

