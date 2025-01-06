The Nigeria Police Force as part of its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians by employing proactive, intelligence-driven strategies to combat crime have evolved improved strategies to combat crimes and criminality.

These efforts have led to the disruption of criminal networks and a notable decrease in incidents of organized and violent crime, enhancing the overall security situation in the country.

On the 1st of November 2024, operatives of the FID-IRT arrested one Ogaga Dickson ‘m’ 35 years, a member of a notorious armed robbery syndicate responsible for the death of CSP Hassan Jega, the DPO Agbarho Division, Delta State, who was killed on the 14th of October 2024, during a fierce gun battle between a team of police officers led by the deceased DPO and the assailants, after the team of police men had foiled one of their robbery operations.

The operatives had earlier stormed the gang’s den and engaged them in a fierce gun duel leading to the neutralization of 4 of the gang members.

Upon Ogaga’s arrest, the police recovered one Ak 47 rifle, one English pistol, one locally made pistol, ammunition of various calibres and six exotic vehicles.

Similarly, police operatives apprehended a child-trafficking syndicate led by one Pastor Dayo Bernard ‘m’ of End Time Army Ministry, Bukuru, Plateau State on the 2nd of December 2024.

The operation led to the rescue of five children between the ages of 2-4, abducted from various homes in Jos, Plateau State, and the arrest of other members of the syndicate identified as Rita Agboeze ‘f’, Victoria Ugwu ‘f’, Nanman Puntel ‘f’, and Peter Ukwuani ‘m’. Upon interrogation, the principal suspect confessed to having abducted and sold 13 children at varying prices, all of whom have been recovered by the police and reunited with their families through the Plateau State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Furthermore, In line with the IGP’s directive to all police detectives to mop up every illicit arms and ammunition in circulation, operatives of the FID-IRT have successfully recovered 14 Ak-47 Rifles.

These operations exemplify the unwavering resolve of the Nigeria Police Force and highlight the effectiveness of our efforts to combat crime and enhance national security.