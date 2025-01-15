The Cross River State Police Command has arrested two suspects, Mathias Amunde and Emmanuel Oruru, in connection with the gruesome murder of 50-year-old Mrs. Justina Amunde in Obudu Local Government Area.

The murder was discovered after Mrs. Amunde’s son, Thomas Amunde, reported her and their housemaid, Miss Fortunate Ochonu, missing on December 26, 2024, when they failed to return from a night vigil.

Investigations revealed that Mathias Amunde, the victim’s biological son, and Emmanuel Oruru carried out the heinous act with the help of Henry Abang, alias Wacott, who is currently at large.

The suspects hid in the kitchen, awaiting Mrs. Amunde’s return from church, then killed her, wrapped her body, and threw it into a well, fleeing with her mobile phone. Fortunately, the housemaid, Miss Fortunate Ochonu, managed to escape.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo.

Both suspects have confessed to the crime, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Calabar for further investigation and prosecution. Updates on the investigation’s outcome will be communicated to the public in due course.