Akwa Ibom State police command has arrested Prosper Brownson Jim and Uduak Sunday Benson for vandalising transformer belonging to Sure Foundation Polytechnic situated at Ikot Atai, Ukanafun Local Government.

Transformer oil is said to be valued at about N800, 000.00 (eight hundred thousand naira) was drained, and armored cables valued at about N3.5m (Three million five hundred thousand naira) were stolen.

Akwa Ibom State police commissioner , CP Baba Azare decries the rising cases of vandalization of Public transformers and infrastructural facility across the state, but says the command has stepped up efforts to nip the crime and arrest the perpetrators of this act.

The command recovered

i. Transformer

ii. Armored cables

iii. Items suspected to be juju From the suspects.

He added that the case will soon be charged to court.