A 20-year-old man has been arrested by the Police for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s 10-year-old sister for ritual purposes in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said the suspect had informed his girlfriend of his intention, but she declined and failed to report him.

Police and relatives exhumed the body of 10-year-old Jessica in Ethiope East Council area of Delta State.

Miss Jessica was a triplet and her elder sister is the girlfriend of the 20-year-old suspect accused of committing this heinous crime.

According to Edafe Bright, Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, the suspect confessed to the crime after being almost lynched by angry mob.

The suspect claimed he was hired by someone to carry out the act in exchange for 600,000 naira.

The suspect will face justice, as the police assure that after the completion of their investigation, he will have his day in court to answer for the alleged crime.