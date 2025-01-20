Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery incident in Hong Local Government Area, recovering a stolen handset and a jackknife used in the crime.

According to a statement from the command, the arrest followed a swift response to a distress call on January 18, 2025, reporting an armed robbery attack on Mrs. Laraba Akanawaya, a staff member of the College of Education, Hong.

The suspect, identified as Ferdinand Yerima, was apprehended at the scene, while other accomplices managed to escape.

The police recovered the stolen phone and the jackknife used in the robbery.