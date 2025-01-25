The Executive Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, has been arrested by the police.

The Kano anti-graft boss was taken into custody at the Commission’s premises on Friday evening.

A source within the Commission, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the arrest to TVC.

Details regarding the circumstances of his arrest remain unclear.

When contacted, the Kano Zone One Police Public Relations Officer, Bashir Mohammed, stated that he is still gathering information.

The source claims that the arrest might be in connection with the ongoing trial of Bala Muhammed Inuwa, the former managing director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited (KASCO), who is charged with embezzlement of more than N4 billion in public monies.

Properties purportedly connected to the crime were seized as a result of the trial, which started in November 2023 at the Kano High Court under the direction of Justice Hafsat Yahaya. These include money in bank accounts while the court makes its final ruling.