A 29-year old Adeyemi Oluyide has slumped and died on the Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo football pitch during the 5th Isiaka Adeleke Memorial Cup final tournament.

Adeyemi Oluyide, an Ikinyinwa-Ijesa born football star incidentally died on his birthday.

The deceased whose team was playing against Ejigbo local government team slumped on the field while his team was preparing to take a free kick.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident in a statement.

Yemisi Opalola said Adeyemi Oluyide from Ilesa West football team slumped on the pitch of Ataoja School of Science and rushed to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo where he was confirmed dead.

No official statement has been issued by the state government or the organisers of the tournament in memory of the first executive governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.