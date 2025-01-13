The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has called on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to lay down their arms and surrender, referencing the historic Biafra surrender to the Federal Government on January 13, 1970, which marked the end of the Nigerian Civil War.

PeacePro, in a statement by the Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, commemorating the 53rd anniversary of the Biafra surrender to FG, emphasized the importance of respecting the peace agreement that prioritized reconciliation and national unity.

According to Hamzat, a human rights ambassador, IPOB’s armed struggle and violent approach contradict the peaceful resolution embraced by Biafran leaders five decades ago.

PeacePro reminded IPOB that the declaration of “No Victor, No Vanquished” by the Federal Government laid the foundation for rebuilding and reintegration, urging the group to choose dialogue over conflict.

“The continued pursuit of violence by IPOB dishonors the memory of those who chose peace to stop further bloodshed in south east during the Biafra war,” PeacePro stated.

PeacePro also criticized calls for the unconditional release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu without a commitment to peace, describing it as a misguided approach that cannot achieve lasting stability or development.

“True peace and progress require acknowledgment of mistakes and a change in approach. IPOB’s violent activities have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives and devastated the economy of the Southeast,” PeacePro noted.

The organization called on IPOB to recognize that sustainable peace is built on non-violent advocacy and peaceful negotiation, aligning with democratic principles and respect for human life.

Hamzat noted that, despite the factionalization of IPOB and attempt by various factions to denounce the other, both factions cannot be exonerated from the crisis in South East, especially with the activities of the unknown gun men and both factions must unite to take responsibility and work with FG to end insecurity in the region.

PeacePro therefore urged the Federal Government to remain committed to inclusive dialogue, justice, and equity, ensuring that grievances are addressed within the framework of national unity.

As the country reflects on the lessons of the civil war, PeacePro reaffirmed its resolve to promote peace, demilitarization, and reconciliation across Nigeria, highlighting that dialogue, not conflict, is the path to a prosperous and united nation.