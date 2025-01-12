A passenger who disrupted an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja on January 8, 2025, is now facing prosecution.

Her refusal to travel without her checked-in luggage, despite prior agreement during check-in, forced the airline to cancel the flight, inconveniencing 89 passengers and incurring significant losses for the airline.

Reacting to a video shared on X by an angry passenger, the Director of public complaints and consumer protection NCAA, Michael Achimugu, said attempts by FAAN security and the pilot to resolve the situation failed, as the passenger blocked the aisle and refused to deboard which caused Uyo’s sunset airport to close, grounding the flight.

Mr Achimugu noted that Ibom Air however, provided refreshments, transport, and accommodation for passengers while managing the financial and operational fallout.

He said, despite her defense that a prior delay in December motivated her actions, the airline confirmed her luggage had been delivered in the past.

In his reaction, The Director noted that aviation regulations permit airlines to transport luggage on later flights when necessary, provided passengers are informed and disruptive behavior of this nature is a serious offense.

However, he says the consumer protection agency will continue to educate passengers on the penalties for such actions.

