Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a special task force to combat human trafficking syndicates operating in the country.

The task force will be led by the prime minister himself.

The Prime Minister said perpetrators involved in human trafficking will be brought to justice.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting regarding steps to curb human trafficking in Pakistan.

Mr Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to speed up the pace of arrests of those involved in human trafficking.

He also directed all the relevant departments including the foreign ministry to play their active role in identifying the human smugglers.

The prime minister said that the entire nation, including himself, was deeply saddened by the heart-breaking incident of the deaths of Pakistanis in the boat of illegal immigrants.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the groups involved in the deaths of Pakistanis in the illegal immigrant boat incident, arrests made by various institutions in Pakistan, FIRs filed, and the future course of action.

The prime minister instructed that the identity of the human trafficking groups be made known and exemplary punishment given to them.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials.