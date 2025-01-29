The Economic Community Of West African States has announced that its doors remain open to Mali, Burkina Faso and Republic of Niger despite their withdrawal from the bloc being official today 29th January 2025 in line with the withdrawal agreement.

The Bloc in Statement on the withdrawal of the 3 nations said the decision is in the spirit of regional solidarity and in the interest of the people.

It added that this is also in line with the decision of the ECOWAS Authority to keep its doors open and directed all relevant authorities within and outside ECOWAS Member States to follow some steps which were listed as:

a)recognise National passports and identity cards bearing ECOWAS logo held by the citizens of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger, until further notice.

b)continue to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) and investment policy.

c)allow citizens of the three affected countries to continue to enjoy the right of visa free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the ECOWAS protocols until further notice.

d)provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three countries in the course of their assignments for the Community.

These arrangements according to the statement will be in place until the full determination of the modalities of our future engagement with the three countries by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The Commission has set up a structure to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three countries.

It disclosed that the message is necessary to avoid confusion and disruption in the lives and businesses of people during the transition period.