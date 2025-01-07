Agitation for the Osun West Senatorial District to produce the next Governor of Osun State in 2026 is gaining momentum, as various groups and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC are now calling for the intervention of President Bola Tinubu and the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In the last two months, no fewer than six different groups have addressed journalists, advocating zoning of the APC Governorship ticket to the Osun West Senatorial District.

During several APC senatorial meetings held in the district, party leaders have consistently expressed their stance on the need to allow the district to produce the next Governor of the State.

Just a few days ago, some party members gathered at the NUJ Press Centre in Osogbo, reiterating their call for the zoning of the ticket to the Osun West Senatorial District.

Seventy-two hours later, a selected group of party members from the district also convened, appealing to the party leadership to heed their demands in the interest of fairness.

They argue that the district has only produced a Governor for four years since 1999.