Members of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in Ondo state have embarked on an indefinite strike.

The decision of the members of the association to embark on strike was reached after an emergency meeting held in AKURE

Addressing journalists, the state chairman of the association, Felix Orobode said they were left with no option due to the government’s refusal to address nurses’ welfare.

Mr. Orobode directed all members to embark on strike from 12. am on Friday.

He said nurses can no longer endure the financial and professional neglect that have characterised their relationship with the government.

He added that the indefinite withdrawal of services is not just a stand for better salaries, it is a demand for justice, equity, and recognition of the pivotal role nurses play in the healthcare system.

Some of the demands of the nurses include non-payment of hazard allowances, provision of adequate hospital equipment and proper remuneration of Nurses and Midwives.