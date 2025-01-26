Experts have identified the importance of proper care of the eyes and clear vision in enhancing safety on the roads and reducing the number of road crashes.

It has been confirmed that many road crashes occured due to poor vision and this can be reduced if proper attention is given to the eyes by drivers, especially those in the transportation business.

This was made know by eye care experts during the free eye screening and treatment organized by the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria in Ogun State.

More than 100 members of the association benefitted in the exercise.

The experts want drivers to take good care of their eyes and warn those with eyes problems not to drive at night.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, the Secretary of the Union in Ogun State says the leadership is concerned about the safety and wellbeing of members and other road users in the State.

Other leaders of the Union in attendance emphasized the need for care of the body and eyes and admonished members to always put safety first while driving.