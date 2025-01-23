Police operatives attached to the Ogun State Command have killed the kidnappers of Mrs. Odumosu, wife of Retired Assistant-Inspector General, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, and rescued her unharmed.

Mrs Odumosu was forecibly kidnapped from her Lexus Jeep outside her residence in Arepo, Ogun State by four mansked men on January 16.

The abduction sparked an immediate response from the anti-kidnapping unit of the Ogun State Police Command, who commenced a thorough investigation and targeted pursuit of the kidnappers.

The Ogun State police operatives engaged in extensive surveillance of the creeks surrounding Arepo, with the support of the Force Headquarters technical intelligence platforms, gathering crucial information to track down the assailants.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adepoju stated that “their efforts culminated in a raid on January 23, 2025, at around 06:45 AM.

“The intelligence-led operation took the police to a creek in the swampy area of Ikorodu where the kidnappers were reportedly planning their next attack”.

According to the statement, when the agents arrived, they found the kidnappers, who opened fire. Two of the gunmen were killed in the resulting fight, while four others fled the site, abandoning their functioning weapons.

Mrs Odumosu, the victim, was retrieved unharmed from the muddy creeks during the operation.

She is currently getting medical evaluation as a preventive step and has subsequently been reunited with her loved ones.

The police also discovered four Ak-47 weapons, three locally built single barrel rifles, ammo in various calibers, and the N10,000,000 ransom sought by the kidnappers, guaranteeing that justice is served.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., commended the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, and his operatives for their displayed gallantry in this successful operation.