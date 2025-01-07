As Ogun State government targets economic growth, residents and investors have been urged to work with the Government in ensuring infrastructural development and economic emancipation.

The Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, Olugbenga Olaleye made this known while speaking about the plan of the state Government in the area of revenue generation and facilitation of developmental projects.

He says the State revenue service has decided to scale up its revenue generation drive in order to support the government to meets its target as contained in the 1.054 trillion naira 2025 state budget.

He confirms that the state is doing well but can still do better and called on stakeholders to collaborate with the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service to achieve required results.