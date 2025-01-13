Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has announced that 2025 will be a year of completing and Inaugurating ongoing projects across the State.

To achieve this goal, the governor has begun inspecting all current projects, to ensure they meet the required standards.

The Governor inspected some road projects and ongoing construction of the Asaba international market situated in a place that once had market settlement, Abraka market’s which was later demolished by state government.

The state capital Asaba is fast developing and the governor believe it need more facelift and maintenance.

The inspection tour continues to other roads and drains as the governor shows commitment to completing these projects as part of his administration’s “MORE Agenda,” which aims to improve the lives of Delta residents through infrastructure development.