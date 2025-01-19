President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod has extended warm birthday wishes to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi in celebration of his 59th birthday.

In a heartfelt statement personally signed by Nimrod, the NVBF President praised Adeniyi for his unwavering support and substantial investments in the sport of volleyball in Nigeria.

Nimrod acknowledged the CGC’s significant contributions to the development of the game during the 2024 CGC Volleyball Premier League.

“On this special day, I want to celebrate you not only as a distinguished leader in the Nigeria Customs Service but as a passionate supporter and investor in Nigeria volleyball.

“Your dedication to volleyball through the sponsorship of the 2024 League changed the face of the game and was instrumental to signing a partnership with the Nigeria Customs Service”.

Nimrod recognized Adeniyi’s role in fostering the growth of youth volleyball programs, which have helped identify and nurture young talents across the country.

He said, “The CGC distributed balls, net and antennas to the 24 clubs in the Premier League which will serve as a tool to groom young talents in their respective states”

Nimrod wished Adeniyi continued success in all his endeavors and expressed his confidence that the CGC would continue to make profound impacts on the lives of many through his vision, leadership, and philanthropic spirit.

“May this year bring you even more joy, good health, and the fulfillment of your noble goals, both in service to our country and in advancing the future of Nigerian volleyball,” Nimrod concluded.