The National Universities Commission (NUC) has urged the public to disregard the Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science (DMLS) program at any university in the country, saying it is not approved.

The NUC, in a statement issued by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Franca Elochi Chukwuonwo, on Wednesday stated that DMLS is not included in the commission’s Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) or Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS).

The statement revealed that the commission has upgraded some medical-related programmes in Nigerian universities from Bachelor’s degree to doctoral status.

It said these upgrade’s decision was driven by the need to incorporate more clinical and practical sessions, improve foundational course coverage, enhance clinical skills, and address all specialty areas comprehensively.

The commission also noted that the upgrade aligns with global best practices for training professionals in these fields.

As part of the changes, the duration of the affected programmes has been extended from five to six years to accommodate additional courses and clinical training.

The statement, titled ‘Clarification on Nomenclature Change and Upgraded Programmes from Bachelor’s Degree to Doctor Status in Nigerian Universities,’ reads in full : “The National Universities Commission, cognizant of the need to keep abreast with global perspectives on programmes and course delivery in the university education space, had carried out some nomenclature change and upgraded Programmes from Bachelors Degree to Doctor (Bachelors Degree with clinical sessions) Status in Nigerian Universities.

This quest to upgrade the status of some medical-related programmes from Bachelors Degree to Doctor (Bachelors Degree with clinical sessions) was borne out of the desire to incorporate more clinical/ practical sessions, provide sufficient coverage of foundation courses, improve on clinical skills and cover all specialty areas.

The trend seeks to also align with global best practices applicable in the training of professionals in these medical related programmes. Furthermore, the certificates obtained from the Nigerian University System can be at par with those obtained in similar programmes from other climes. This will ensure the requisite harmonisation, mutuality and global competitiveness of Nigerian graduates in terms of Certificates evaluation, employability and further studies in the relevant disciplines.

Programmes with Upgraded Status:

Below is the list of the programmes upgraded from Bachelors Degree to Doctor Status Bachelors Degree with clinical sessions), which are found in NUC’s Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) and Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS):

Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D)

Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT)

Optometry (O.D Doctor of Optometry).

Duration of the Programme:

Consequently, the duration of the above programmes was increased from five to six years to accommodate the additional courses and clinicals incorporated into the curriculum.

The NUC added that the Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science (DMLS) programme does not exist in the NUC’s BMAS or CCMAS and thus has not been captured as an upgraded programme.