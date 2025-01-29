The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into the incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft with registration 5N-MBD, operated by Max Air.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:48 PM local time on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The aircraft, flying from Lagos to Kano with 53 passengers and six crew members onboard, landed on runway 06.

During the deceleration phase, while still under 60 knots and with the thrust reversers engaged, a loud bang was heard, followed by the aircraft veering sharply to the left.

The flight crew promptly regained control and safely brought the aircraft to a stop.

All 53 passengers and crew members safely disembarked, and no injuries were reported.

The NSIB has deployed its GoTeam to the site of the incident. The team’s investigation will focus on identifying the root cause, including any technical, operational, or procedural lapses.

The NSIB remains committed to upholding the highest aviation safety standards and providing recommendations to prevent future occurrences. As the investigation progresses, further updates will be provided.