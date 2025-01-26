Seven suspected vandals have been arrested by the personnel of the Abia State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Three out of the seven suspects were arrested for vandalising and stealing aluminium materials belonging to the Modern Ceramics in Umuahia.

The suspects, identified as Uchechukwu Godwin (38) from Umuana Ndume Ibeku, Ikechukwu Obasi (43) from Akanu in Ohafia LGA, both in Abia State and Vincent Ogbonna Oka (25) from Afikpo South in Ebonyi State LGA were arrested by the Crack Squad in collaboration with the some vigilante group following credible intelligence and large quantities of aluminum zincs were seized during the operation.

In a separate operation, NSCDC in synergy with the Nigerian Army also arrested four vandals in Isikwuato LGA in Abia State who were caught with two cars (one Lexus ES 350, and one Mitsubishi bus) filled with vandalised railway sleepers, gas cylinders, shovels, diggers, cutlasses and spanners.

The suspects, identified as Ike Promise Emeka (30) from Amechi Akwunanu LGA in Enugu State, Ugenyi Onyedika (35) from Oguduasa in Isikwuato LGA, Ifeanyi Okorie (35) also from Oguduasa in Isikwuato LGA, Chidiebere Augustine (29) from Amiyi Uhu in Isikwuato LGA all in Abia State were arrested by the crack squad unit of NSCDC.

The State Commandant NSCDC Abia State Command, Akinsola Aderemi while parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters announced that further investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in these criminal enterprises.

In the State Commandant’s words: “Let me reaffirm the commitment of the Command to rooting out criminal elements from Abia State and beyond; we are also warning all criminal elements operating within the state to desist from illegal activities or face the full wrath of the law.”