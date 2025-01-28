The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has assured the National Sports Commission that the service will do everything possible to assist commission in actualise its mandate for the overall development of sports in the country.

He gave this assurance in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the NSC at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium saying that the glory day of sports is back to us in Nigeria.

According to him, we want to use the opportunity to put on record on number of things, first to congratulate Sports Commission Chairman Malam Shehu Dikko of Customs, it’s a right step in the right direction and that is where for the long time we have tested and trusted person which is Shehu Dikko, sports is in save hand.

He said Nigeria will host the rest of Africa in the 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Inter-Cub Competition in Abuja from 1st to 14th April, 2025.

The Comptroller General assured that the Nigeria Customs Service women’s team – the only Nigerian team at the championship aims at hosting to win.

He added that the Service will donate buses to the Commission to be distributed for some of the Sports Federations to convey the national teams.

The Chairman of the NSC, Shehu Dikko, while reacting appreciated the contribution of the Nigerian Customs Service to sports development and also assuring the Service of government’s support.

The championship which begins from April 1st and ends 14th will be sponsored by the Nigerian Customs Service whose women’s volleyball team qualified having won the Nigeria Volleyball League in 2024.

The African Women’s Volleyball Championship is the official competition for senior women’s national volleyball teams of Africa, organised by the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB).

The tournament is currently held biannually. The current champion is Kenya, which won its tenth title at the 2023 tournament in Yaoundé, Cameroon.