Fifty-nine years after the death of Sir Ahmadu Bello, his vision of unity and progress continues to inspire Northern Nigeria. Leaders and stakeholders gathered to honour his legacy and address the region’s pressing challenges.

The legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello continues to inspire Nigerians with a vision of unity, progress, and prosperity.

At this memorial gathering by Gamji Heritage, Northern Nigeria’s largest socio-cultural group, speakers reflect on his enduring influence and the lessons his leadership offers for tackling today’s challenges.

The National President of Gamji Heritage, Ahmed Abdullahi, calls for unity in addressing key issues like economic collapse, insecurity, and naira devaluation.

He also celebrates Sir Ahmadu Bello’s transformative achievements, such as the establishment of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the Kainji Dam.

Other speakers emphasize the need for visionary leadership to tackle systemic corruption, banditry, and trust deficits while fostering national cohesion.

The elders resolve to forward the outcomes of their deliberations to the Northern governors as a blueprint for improving governance and enhancing the well-being of the region’s citizens.