The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed that normal operations have resumed at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) following an incident involving a Max Air Boeing 737 aircraft.

The plane, carrying 53 passengers and six crew members, experienced a nose wheel landing gear collapse and a rear tire burst while landing on Runway 06/24 on Tuesday.

Shortly after the incident, airport authorities cleared the runway, allowing flight operations to resume without further disruptions.

In a statement, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, confirmed that no injuries were recorded among the passengers or crew.

She added that emergency services responded promptly, managing the situation according to the airport’s emergency response plan.

The affected aircraft has since been towed to Bay 5 for further investigation.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is currently conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the root cause of the incident.