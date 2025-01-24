Due to recent tanker explosions, the National Orientation Agency has raised awareness among the Lambatta community about the risks of scooping fuel from fallen oil tankers in accordance with the Presidential Directive on Community Sensitisation.

The Agency believes that one way to inform members and combat the threat is through community engagement.

This is due to the fact that most trucks distribute fuel by following the lambatta, Kwara, Minna, Bida, Jebba, and Mouka to different locations around the country.

Community leaders have promised the National Orientation Agency that precautions will be taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again since it’s not a good idea to approach oil tankers, and anyone who does so is a thief.

The leaders also carried out campaigns in all the district to further sensitise the youths.