The management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced the setting up of 6 new CNG refuelling stations in Lagos.

The announcement was contained in a flyer made to herald the setting up of the refuelling stations across Lagos.

The setting up is also part of the support for those who have converted their vehicles to CNG which according to experts is cheaper than the regular Premium Motor Spirit and Diesel for powering motor engines.

It will also help ensuring the availability of CNG outside of the privately owned marketers who are not available all over the State.

The setting up of the new centres is expected to herald a more comprehensive network of CNG Centres across the country from the National oil and gas company.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit had introduced CNG conversion as a cheaper alternative.

The new CNG refuelling station is a joint initiative with Presidential CNG Initiative otherwise known as PCNGi.