Richard Edoki, a Nigerian-born broadcast journalist popularly known as Richybongo, has been named a finalist in the Best Newcomer category at the National Hospital Radio Awards 2025.

Organized by the Hospital Broadcasting Association (HBA), this annual event honors exceptional contributions to hospital broadcasting across the UK.

Richybongo hosts African Vibe with Richybongo on CHBN Radio, a Community Hospital Broadcasting Network station in Cornwall, England.

The show, aired every Sunday evening, celebrates the rich cultural and worldview diversity of African people while fostering inclusivity with Cornish audiences.

Through music, food, dress sense, and language, Richybongo creates a platform that bridges cultures and builds a shared sense of community.

Speaking on his work, Richybongo said “By exploring African traditions, we’ve introduced the richness of our heritage to Cornish audiences, while creating a ‘home away from home’ for Africans in Cornwall. It’s fulfilling to see how the show has become a bridge between cultures, helping everyone appreciate the diversity that makes our world so special.”

Since its inception, African Vibe with Richybongo on CHBN Radio has brought the vibrant cultures of Africa to Cornish airwaves, fostering shared learning and a sense of belonging for all listeners.

The National Hospital Radio Awards ceremony will take place on 5 April 2025, during the HBA Annual Conference in Hinckley, Leicestershire.