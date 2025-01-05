Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has said that Nigerians do not want a one-party system but a political system that gives citizens the choice to elect their representatives from other political parties when necessary.

The governor said this during a visit by the National Working Committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party to commiserate with the governor on the death of 35 children during a stampede.

The PDP Chieftains had also come to present the new National Secretary of the party, Udeh-Okoye, to him.

According to the governor, Nigerians want a situation where they will be able to kick out non-performing leaders, adding that this would only be possible if there are alternatives.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has said that Nigerians do not want a one-party system but a political system that gives citizens the choice to elect their representatives from other political parties when necessary.

The governor said this during a visit by the National Working Committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party to commiserate with the governor on the death of 35 children during a stampede.

The PDP Chieftains had also come to present the new National Secretary of the party, Udeh-Okoye, to him.

According to the governor, Nigerians want a situation where they will be able to kick out non-performing leaders, adding that this would only be possible if there are alternatives.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has said that Nigerians do not want a one-party system but a political system that gives citizens the choice to elect their representatives from other political parties when necessary.

The governor said this during a visit by the National Working Committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party to commiserate with the governor on the death of 35 children during a stampede.

The PDP Chieftains had also come to present the new National Secretary of the party, Udeh-Okoye, to him.

According to the governor, Nigerians want a situation where they will be able to kick out non-performing leaders, adding that this would only be possible if there are alternatives.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has said that Nigerians do not want a one-party system but a political system that gives citizens the choice to elect their representatives from other political parties when necessary.

The governor said this during a visit by the National Working Committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party to commiserate with the governor on the death of 35 children during a stampede.

The PDP Chieftains had also come to present the new National Secretary of the party, Udeh-Okoye, to him.

According to the governor, Nigerians want a situation where they will be able to kick out non-performing leaders, adding that this would only be possible if there are alternatives.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has said that Nigerians do not want a one-party system but a political system that gives citizens the choice to elect their representatives from other political parties when necessary.

The governor said this during a visit by the National Working Committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party to commiserate with the governor on the death of 35 children during a stampede.

The PDP Chieftains had also come to present the new National Secretary of the party, Udeh-Okoye, to him.

According to the governor, Nigerians want a situation where they will be able to kick out non-performing leaders, adding that this would only be possible if there are alternatives.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has said that Nigerians do not want a one-party system but a political system that gives citizens the choice to elect their representatives from other political parties when necessary.

The governor said this during a visit by the National Working Committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party to commiserate with the governor on the death of 35 children during a stampede.

The PDP Chieftains had also come to present the new National Secretary of the party, Udeh-Okoye, to him.

According to the governor, Nigerians want a situation where they will be able to kick out non-performing leaders, adding that this would only be possible if there are alternatives.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has said that Nigerians do not want a one-party system but a political system that gives citizens the choice to elect their representatives from other political parties when necessary.

The governor said this during a visit by the National Working Committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party to commiserate with the governor on the death of 35 children during a stampede.

The PDP Chieftains had also come to present the new National Secretary of the party, Udeh-Okoye, to him.

According to the governor, Nigerians want a situation where they will be able to kick out non-performing leaders, adding that this would only be possible if there are alternatives.

Advertisement

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has said that Nigerians do not want a one-party system but a political system that gives citizens the choice to elect their representatives from other political parties when necessary.

The governor said this during a visit by the National Working Committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party to commiserate with the governor on the death of 35 children during a stampede.

The PDP Chieftains had also come to present the new National Secretary of the party, Udeh-Okoye, to him.

According to the governor, Nigerians want a situation where they will be able to kick out non-performing leaders, adding that this would only be possible if there are alternatives.