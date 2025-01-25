The federal government and Bangladesh have reiterated their commitment to empowering Nigerian youth, acknowledging their crucial role in shaping the future.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Mr. Masudur Rahman, emphasised this commitment during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, in Abuja.

The Minister was represented at the meeting by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Mr. Olusanya emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to unlocking Nigerian youth’s innovative and productive potential as a means of promoting economic growth.

“The Ministry is committed to supporting any program that develops the potential of Nigerian youth.

“The future is in their hands, and we will do everything we can to change their lives for the better. Youth who are not trained can become a burden on society, and we are dedicated to avoid this outcome. “A well-empowered youth population is critical for Nigeria’s progress,” Olusanya said.

He further noted that the Ministry sees significant value in leveraging the expertise of Bangladesh to achieve its vision for youth empowerment and economic development.

On his part, the Bangladesh High Commissioner, His Excellency Mr. Masudur Rahman, reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria in the area of youth development.

He emphasised the importance of economic diversification and the need to unlock the untapped potential of Nigerian youth both at home and in the diaspora.

“Nigerian youth are pivotal to the country’s economic diversification efforts. Through this collaboration, we hope to create platforms for knowledge sharing, research exchange, and skills development in critical areas such as agriculture, technology, and business,” Mr. Rahman stated.

He also highlighted Bangladesh’s successful diversification model as an example Nigeria could adopt to expand its export base and promote value addition in various sectors.

This partnership marks a significant step toward fostering bilateral relations between Nigeria and Bangladesh and creating opportunities for youth empowerment, knowledge transfer, and sustainable economic growth.