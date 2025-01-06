The youngest presidential aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nicolas Felix has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a leader who is fully prepared and deeply committed to Nigeria’s progress.

After a meeting with the President at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, Dr. Felix expressed his admiration for Tinubu’s leadership, saying, “Dr. Abatti’s assertion that the President has settled down on his job is, in fact, an understatement. This is not just a leader settling in; this is someone who came fully prepared and knows exactly what he’s doing.”

The discussion between the two revolved around Nigeria’s prosperity and President Tinubu’s drive to address the country’s pressing challenges. Dr. Felix spoke highly of the reforms initiated by the administration, particularly the launch of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC), which underscores the President’s vision for a technology-driven future.

Dr. Felix was particularly impressed by the inclusion of young people and women in Tinubu’s government. “I thanked the President for fulfilling his campaign promises to empower young people and women within his administration. It’s unprecedented to see such strong representation at the federal level. It shows his commitment to building an inclusive and diverse leadership,” he said.

Reflecting on his conversation with the president, Dr. Felix shared his confidence in the President’s capabilities. “I had the privilege of discussing key policies with him, and I was struck by his insight and clear understanding of the issues. Nigerians didn’t elect a novice. We have a leader who is not only qualified but also fully equipped to steer the country in the right direction. I must say, we are in very safe hands.”

Dr. Felix’s remarks add to the growing acknowledgment of Tinubu’s focused leadership. With initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth, social unity, and innovation, President Tinubu continues to prove that he is more than ready to lead Nigeria into a brighter future.